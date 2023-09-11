A south Toledo man reported his house was hit by gunfire, police who arrived found multiple houses struck by bullets

Toledo police found gunfire had hit multiple homes and a vehicle.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are investigating after a resident reported that his Prouty Avenue home was hit by gunfire.

Officers who arrived early Saturday morning to the home in the 1400 block of Prouty Avenue discovered that two homes along the block had been struck by gunfire. Also, a vehicle had been struck by gunfire.

Officers recovered shell casings from the area.

No injuries were reported in the shooting.

If you have information, you can call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.

