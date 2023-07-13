South Toledo villa development one step closer to approval

The Toledo City Plan Commission on Thursday approved the zoning change and developmental plan for a villa development in the Glendale-Heatherdowns neighborhood.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo City Plan Commission on Thursday approved the zoning change and developmental plan for a proposed 28-unit single-home villa development in the Glendale-Heatherdowns neighborhood.

Heather Cove is proposed to be constructed on a four-acre field behind an AutoZone on Schneider Road, along with a private street and parking spaces.

"We met with all the people back in 2014, and we met at the library," project developer Jim Moline, of Moline Buildings, said. "We had a long discussion about what we were going to do, everyone approved of it. There wasn't any opposition at that time at all."

But there is opposition now.

A couple called the commission before Thursday's vote expressing their concerns for the villas. Neighbors said they wanted the field to remain a green space and they were worried about additional traffic congestion.

Moline said it won't be a big deal, though.

"We're adding 28 houses. That's all we're doing," he said. "We're not adding a lot of congestion."

The complex will also hold a large pond, a walking path and extra parking. Toledo City Council will vote next month on the construction.

