South Toledo family left without home after early morning fire

TOLEDO, Ohio — A south Toledo family has been displaced after a fire broke out at their home early Tuesday morning.
The fire happened on the 800 block of Vinton St. near Emerald just before 1 a.m.
Fire crews say the front porch had heavy flames coming from it when they arrived at the scene. The fire had also managed to spread to a neighboring home which was vacant.
Crews were able to put out the fire quickly.
A couple and two pets that lived inside the home were able to safely escape.
The Red Cross was called to assist the family and a fire investigator is looking into the cause of the fire.