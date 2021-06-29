x
South Toledo family left without home after early morning fire

The family of a couple and two pets were able to get out of the home safely.
TOLEDO, Ohio — A south Toledo family has been displaced after a fire broke out at their home early Tuesday morning.

The fire happened on the 800 block of Vinton St. near Emerald just before 1 a.m.

Fire crews say the front porch had heavy flames coming from it when they arrived at the scene. The fire had also managed to spread to a neighboring home which was vacant.

Crews were able to put out the fire quickly.

A couple and two pets that lived inside the home were able to safely escape.

The Red Cross was called to assist the family and a fire investigator is looking into the cause of the fire.

