Police: Child hospitalized following dog attack in south Toledo

According to a report, the 8-year-old victim sustained injuries to her face and arms.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A child was transported to the hospital Saturday after she sustained injuries in a dog attack at a south Toledo home.

In a report, Toledo police said they responded to a residence in the 4700 block of Ventura Drive at approximately 1:22 p.m. regarding a child mauled by a pet dog. According to the report, the child, 8, and her mother arrived at the Ventura Drive residence shortly before the attack. The occupant of the home, a 32-year-old woman, was also the owner of a pit bull-mix dog, police claimed.

The child was eating when the dog attempted to get her food. The child then threw down the food and the dog attacked her. She sustained non-life threatening injuries to her face and arms, police said.

Toledo Fire & Rescue and the Lucas County dog warden responded to the scene. Crews transported the victim to a hospital for her injuries.

According to police, reports of the dog's status had not yet been made available by the dog warden.

