South Toledo crash leaves wire hanging, some without power Thursday morning

TOLEDO, Ohio — A crash overnight left a pole down and several people without power in south Toledo.
The crash happened on the 3100 block of Hill Ave.
Police say the driver lost control and struck a utility pole with a transformer on it, snapping the pole and leaving wires hanging.
The driver was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Toledo Edison crews are at the scene to fix the damage, which could take all night to repair.
Hill Ave. is completely blocked off until repairs are made.