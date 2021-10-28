3 things you need to know: South Toledo bank robbery; roller derby team sues over Guardians name; local trick or treat times

Make sure you're not behind going into the end of the week by staying up-to-date with these stories.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Make sure you're not behind going into the end of the week by staying up-to-date with these top stories.

Suspects sought after south Toledo bank robbery

The FBI and Toledo Police Department seek the public's help identifying two men who robbed a south Toledo bank Wednesday afternoon.

The two men demanded cash from the Directions Credit Union at 435 S. Hawley St. in south Toledo, according to the FBI. One threatened the use of a weapon.





Roller derby team sues Cleveland Indians/Guardians baseball team to block name change

The Cleveland flat-track roller derby team known as the Guardians filed a federal lawsuit Wednesday to block the Cleveland Indians/Guardians baseball team from using the same name.

The Major League Baseball franchise known as the Indians since 1915 announced plans in July to drop the name and rebrand itself as the Guardians in the 2022 season.

When the team unveiled its plans for the new name in July, it said it was aware of the Guardians roller derby team. The baseball team said it had taken the proper legal steps to appropriate the name.

Spooky season is here: Know your local trick or treat time

It’s the boo-tastic time of year! Dress up as whoever (or whatever) your heart desires and snag some sweets from these trick-or-treat events.