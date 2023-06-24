South Richland Fire Chief, Defiance County 911 director dies in line of duty Tuesday

Chief Matt Hanenkrath died after responding to a fire Tuesday. Hanenkrath had several responsibilities in multiple areas of public service across Defiance County.

DEFIANCE COUNTY, Ohio — Defiance County is mourning the loss of a devoted member of the community following his line-of-duty death Tuesday.

South Richland Fire Chief Matt Hanenkrath died after responding to a call of a structure fire Tuesday afternoon in the 9400 block of Adams Ridge Road, a social media post from South Richland Fire Department said.

Hanenkrath, 40, of Ayersville, was involved in numerous areas of public service across Defiance County. In addition to serving as fire chief for the South Richland Volunteer Fire Department, he served as assistant chief for Highland Township Volunteer Fire Department.

In 2016, he was appointed the 911 director for Defiance County Sheriff's Office.

Hanenkrath also was the Ayersville Board of Education president, a softball coach and an assistant coach for Ayersville High School's football team.

"Above all else he was a father, a husband, a son, and a friend to so many," the South Richland Fire Department said.

Visitation is Sunday at the Defiance Elementary School gym from noon to 8 p.m., and Monday from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Hanenkrath's funeral service will follow Monday at 11 a.m. at Defiance Elementary School.

"No words can even begin to describe our devastating loss," the Defiance County Sheriff's Office said. "Rest easy Matt, we have it from here."

