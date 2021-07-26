South Bass Island experiencing a busy tourism season

New Police Chief James Kimble says his department has been busy since May.

PUT-IN-BAY, Ohio — This past weekend is usually one of the biggest weekends on Lake Erie, but the Put-in-Bay police chief says it's been pretty busy all summer.

The weekend closest to July 25 has been a huge Christmas in July celebration on South Bass Island for years. And even after the local chamber and visitors bureau chose to no longer run that promotion, the weekend still draws in a larger than usual crowd.

"We had people from all over - Detroit, Cleveland, Chicago - all different places," Chief James Kimble said. "I brought in extra officers, the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office, the Ohio Department of Investigation Unit came over, and we had a great weekend. No major issues or anything like that."

This year, the Put-in-Bay Chamber of Commerce began marketing the island village to families as a weekday destination, while still offering the standard night life experience for other visitors.

And whether it's COVID-induced cabin fever or the marketing campaign, Chief Kimble says families seem to be coming in droves this summer.

"More and more families are coming to our island, even on the weekends they're coming," he said. "People are feeling comfortable coming out because they know that we're here, the police department, we're here to take care of them. And they've announced, they've talked to us. We've communicated with people all of the time, so they're coming here."