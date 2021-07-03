Sounds and sparks return to Sylvania's Centennial Terrace for Fourth of July

Over 2,000 people returned to Centennial Terrace in Sylvania this year to enjoy music and front-row seats to fireworks for the Fourth of July.

SYLVANIA, Ohio — After a year off due to the pandemic, music and fireworks returned to Sylvania on Saturday.

Over 2,500 people showed up at Centennial Terrace for the annual Star Spangled Celebration, which featured live music and a front-row seat to the city's fireworks.

"I think we need this. I think we really do," said Diana Tumey, who traveled from Pennsylvania to see family.

The Fourth of July is the first major holiday since COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted. People were excited to celebrate America's birthday like a normal year.

"You couldn't get out," said Diana Villhauer of Temperance. "So now it's fun to get out with your family and enjoy with the kids and stuff like that. And the fireworks bring back that summer is here and everyone can enjoy them."

Tumey, visiting family in Toledo from Carlisle, Pennsylvania, said the last year has been tough for everyone, having to stay away from each other.

"I'm just glad that we can get out and see one another, touch one another, hug one another and just say hi," she said.

56Daze out of Ohio and Michigan headlined the event. Sylvania Recreation District operations manager Mike McMahon says demand for outdoor live entertainment is through the roof this summer.

"There's a lot of local companies that rely on venues like Centennial Terrace that didn't have an opportunity to work last summer," he said.

COVID is still a part of the community with the Delta variant spreading across the world. But President Joe Biden is calling this year's celebration "independence from the virus" and people want to do the same.

"The community of Sylvania, and northwest Ohio as a whole, really did what it needed to do help mitigate the pandemic," said McMahon, "and do the different things that were needed to to get us where we are today."

The fireworks went off at 10 p.m. and could be visible from Centennial and nearby parks like Pacesetter Park.