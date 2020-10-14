x
Local News

Sons of fallen Officer Anthony Dia presented with exclusive gifts from LA Rams

Younes and Maytham Dia were given autographed footballs, team jerseys and a special VIP trip next season to see a game and meet the team.
TOLEDO, Ohio — Officer Anthony Dia's legacy is still being recognized, just one day after he was honored at the American Police Hall Fame.

Younes and Maytham Dia, the sons of fallen Officer Dia, were gifted with presents courtesy of the NFL's LA Rams on Wednesday.

With help from Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz was able to give the boys autographed footballs, team jerseys and a special VIP trip next season to see a game and meet the team.

Younes and Maytham are big Rams fans.

Kapszukiewicz also presented Officer Dia's wife Jayme, with an "In Memoriam" in honor of her husband.

A copy of the memoriam will be displayed permanently in the Safety Building in downtown Toledo.

