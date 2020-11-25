Some Toledoans still flying for Thanksgiving despite CDC, local advisories

Toledo airport saw about half as many passengers in the first week of November compared to last year but is doing better than other airports.

SWANTON, Ohio — While the governor and local health officials are encouraging people to stay home for the holidays, there are still those flying out for Thanksgiving, just in smaller numbers.

"It is a pandemic, people get sick, people die from it, and have died from it, but I still think it's important to see family," Amelia Hemsatch said.

From Florida to Toledo, Hemsatch flew home to see her family for a non-traditional Thanksgiving during a global pandemic.

"What we decided is that everyone will cook at their own home, I'll be cooking at my parents and we'll kind of do a picnic," Hemsatch said. "We'll go outside to the big picnic table and quickly eat before we freeze."

Hemsatch said everyone isolated for two weeks before the holiday, which the CDC says is one way to prevent the virus from spreading.

While she and her family will be bunding up outside in northwest Ohio, 17-year-old Caleb McNeil is headed to Florida for warm weather and a warm welcome.

"To see my sister and my Mom, I'm going to Busch Gardens with my sister, and we're going to spend some time together and have fun," McNeil said. "I'm also going to see some of my friends from Florida and I'm going to hang out with them too."

The pandemic is slowing down travel for business, but people are still looking to get away for fun, according to the Toledo Lucas County Port Authority.

Toledo Express Airport saw about half as many passengers during the first week of November as last year. But that's still higher than the national average, which is down nearly two thirds.

Still, airlines are taking precautions, requiring masks and keeping those who have to fly from getting too close to one another.