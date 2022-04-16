University of Toledo changes tuition structure to attract more students

The university says the drop in the out-of-state surcharge this year is a pilot program an effort to grow enrollment.

Example video title will go here for this video

TOLEDO, Ohio — The cost of tuition for newly-enrolled qualifying out-of-state students at the University of Toledo is going down significantly starting in the fall.

On Thursday, the school announced that they are lowering the out-of-state surcharge for students with at least a 3.5 GPA in high school to just $100 per semester.

The university says they making the change as part of an effort to “grow enrollment and provide opportunities for more students to receive an amazing UToledo education.”

The drop in the surcharge is down from the $1,360 fee that students with a 3.0 GPA and above currently pay per year.

Students with a GPA below 3.0 pay approximately $9,360 per year more than in-state students, according to the University.

Residents of Monroe County, Michigan already pay in-state tuition costs.

According to the university, out-of-state students who live on campus paid a base tuition of $33,624 in 2021-2022.

That compares to $24,264 for in-state students who live on campus and $11,356 for in-state students who commute.

Out-of-state tuition at Bowling Green State University was approximately $30,425 for students who live on campus in 2021-2022, according to BGSU's website.

Full-time students who live more than 25 miles from campus are required to live on campus for the first two years.

According to the university's website, most new students don’t pay full price for their tuition and 80% of new students receive scholarships and other state and federal aid.

The University of Toledo Board of Trustees approved the change in February.