Some Michigan sheriffs won't enforce open carry ban at polls

Some elections officials and voter rights experts have been concerned about violence at the polls.

BEULAH, Mich — Some sheriffs say they won't enforce Michigan's top elections official's ban on openly carrying guns near polling places on Election Day.

The Traverse City Record-Eagle reports that Benzie County Sheriff Ted Schendel says Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson's guidance is “illegal” and she doesn't have the authority to make laws.

Benson sent the guidance to clerks earlier this month, days after members of two anti-government paramilitary groups were charged with taking part in plotting the kidnapping of Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

