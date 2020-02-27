ROSSFORD, Ohio — Several guests are without power after a fire at the Knights Inn in Rossford early Thursday morning.
Fire crews say the fire started in a maintenance room and a maintenance worker tried to put it out before crews arrived.
The maintenance worker was taken to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.
The fire knocked out power to a portion of the hotel, and some guests could be seen relocating to other rooms.
A fire investigator was called to the scene to determine the cause of the fire.
Toledo Edison was also called to the scene to fix the power outage.