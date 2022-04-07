Toledo's Social Security office reopens

The office had been closed to walk-in visitors since March, 2020 because of COVID-19.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The above video originally aired with a story in November, 2021.

The Social Security Administration has re-opened the agency's Toledo office after coronavirus precautions kept the office closed to the public for two years.

The office at 4906 Monroe St., as well as other office around the country, re-opened Thursday.

The agency closed its office for most in-person services on March 11, 2020, as a public health precaution to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

The closure has been difficult for some people who need help with Social Security services, including replacing lost or stolen Social Security cards and applying for benefits

Though offices have reopened, agency officials still are encouraging people to first go online, call for help and schedule appointments.

Officials said information available on the agency's web site -- including information on how to prepare for an appointment or the best time to visit an office -- can help visitors.

The Toledo office is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., weekdays.