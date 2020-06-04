OHIO, USA — Technology has been vital during this time as we work from home and stay connected with loved ones. But it’s also how coaches have kept in contact with their athletes.

Skype, Zoom, and Facetime, all being used now more than ever as we try to keep life as normal as we can.

Lakota football coach Mike Lento also runs On Point Wellness; technology has helped him continue to train athletes and gym members. He leads digital workouts all for free right now, because to Lento, it’s not about the money, it’s about the kind act and building relationships.

“Instead of charging twenty, twenty five dollars per session or hour, that could go to someone’s bills. So we are just doing this to stay engaged and involved," Lento said.

As we stay home to flatten the curve, there are things around the house that can help you get or stay in shape.

“It’s as simple as taking a book bag and putting books in it for push ups. Or filling a gallon jug and putting water in them. That’s about nine pounds. If you have weights great but if not we are making it as simple as possible," he said.

Entering his fourth year as Lakota’s head coach, he’s watching his team’s culture be tested and he’s impressed with how they are responding. The moments kids going through right now will shape their futures long after sports are over.

“Listen this is your time! These high school kids can grow not just athletes but mentally. Its how they come out of this is going to help our world. We have to be different. Its up to us to show these kids to be resilient," he said.

For more information visit On Point Wellness Facebook page to connect with Mike Lento.

RELATED: Local fitness trainers offer online classes to encourage 'social distancing'

RELATED: Local yoga studio offers free online classes during social distancing