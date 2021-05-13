Social media reacts to Gov. Mike DeWine's plan to lift health orders, offer large incentives for vaccinated people

COLUMBUS, Ohio — In an address to Ohioans late Wednesday afternoon, Gov. Mike DeWine announced he will be lifting all of the state's COVID-19-related health orders on June 3.
"You've followed the protocols, you've done what we've asked, you've bravely fought this virus," DeWine said. "And now, our cases are down, and we have a tested and proven weapon with the vaccine that all Ohioans 12 and over can utilize."
The vaccine was related to DeWine's next announcement, which no one was expecting in the slightest.
Beginning May 26 and continuing for five weeks, the state will hold two separate drawings for those who have received at least one vaccine dose. The first will be for those ages 12-17, with the winners receiving full-ride scholarships to any public Ohio university of their choice. The second will be for adults, and the prize? A million dollars.
Ohioans were stunned, and quickly DeWine's planned lifting of the health orders almost took a backseat. Social media was soon on fire with people wanting to give their two cents.
Many were grateful for the expiration of the orders and are intrigued by the raffles, while the governor's opponents ripped the gimmick as "wasteful." Others took a more humorous approach.