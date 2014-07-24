TPD social media post brings back memories of 16-year-old Tyler McIntoush's unsolved homicide

"I was shocked at first and then immediately I started crying. His anniversary is coming up, which is July 24. And it's like it's happening all over again."

TOLEDO, Ohio — It's been nearly a decade since someone shot and killed 16-year-old Tyler McIntoush.

And his mother, Oleen Clinton, is still pleading for answers from her community.

Toledo police just put out another call, posting his picture on social media and asking anyone who can help find his killer to come forward.

Clinton says that post left her speechless because she lives with her son's memory every single day.

She doesn't even put up pictures of him anymore because they remind her of the pain of losing her son.

When she saw that post, those memories flooded back.

"I was shocked at first and then immediately I started crying," Clinton said. "His anniversary is coming up, which is July 24. And it's like it's happening all over again."

Toledo police posted this call for help, hoping to find whoever killed 16-year-old Tyler McIntoush in July 2014.

Unsolved Homicide: On 7/24/14 units responded to Collingwood and Boston Pl. on the report of a person shot. On scene they found Tyler McIntoush, 16, deceased. If you have any info call OR text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You may be eligible for a reward up to $5,000 or more. pic.twitter.com/sJCinWGPtG — Toledo Police (@ToledoPolice) June 16, 2022

Someone shot him in the head while he was walking a friend home. Now, almost eight years later, Tyler's killer is still out there and his homicide unsolved.

His mom says she appreciates TPD keeping his death relevant.

"I appreciate them putting it in the news. I just wish somebody would help solve it," she said. "Not just mine. We're losing our children. Every day, it's like nobody cares."

Clinton says she has other friends who have also lost their children to gun violence and that it isn't fair for mothers and families to bury young boys and girls without any answers.

"The day Tyler was murdered, it changed my life, and not in a good way," Clinton said. "Not a day that goes by that I don't think about him, I don't talk to him, even if I just say it to myself."

Her life forever changed.

But in the middle of the grief and sadness, she feels an arrest or some answers would at least bring her a little closure.

WTOL 11 reporter Roxanne Elias asked Clinton, "Do you think if that person was capable of murdering your son, that they could still be out there?"

"Murdering someone else's [child]? Yes, I do," she said. "Yes, I do, and that's why I feel horrible when I continuously see another kid murdered, another kid murdered, another kid murdered. And nobody, barely anyone's, being brought to justice. 'cause some murders have been caught, but it's far a lot more that go unsolved."

Clinton says her plea is the same as the one made by Toledo police.

They're asking you to call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111 if you know or saw anything that could help solve Tyler's homicide or any other crime in Toledo.