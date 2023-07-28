Anthony Wayne soccer players staying cool in the heat

Anthony Wayne coach Lori Williams said the process of hydration starts early in the week. The staff also rotates players more frequently to prevent exhaustion.

OREGON, Ohio — With Friday's humidity, the temperature in northwest Ohio can feel like the mid-90s. That can feel even worse while being active.

Local high school girls soccer teams are scrimmaging at the Oregon Recreation fields for several hours each day this weekend, and staying cool is a priority.

Anthony Wayne soccer player Teagan Ferrington said the key to staying cool starts with tents for shade and plenty of water, but the overcast and light breeze helps as well.

"It makes a huge difference for us, especially with these tents," Ferrington said. "It's giving us a breather when we come out, and it's good for the sun to take a break with us."

Anthony Wayne coach Lori Williams said the process of hydration starts early in the week. The staff also rotates players more frequently to prevent exhaustion.

"Our program is pretty blessed that we can cycle through a lot of kids during the game," Williams said. "We've been talking to the girls all week, making sure they stay hydrated because if they wait until today it's going to be too late."

Parents showing support from the sidelines are protecting themselves with tents and umbrellas. Mom Lauren Guhl saud even with preparation, there's always concern about being in the heat for too long.

"I mean you always are [concerned] as a parent, but they have great coaches that tell them what they need to do to prep in order to get to this point in the week," Guhl said.

Players, coaches and parents are hoping the weather gets cooler from here on out.

"Hopefully we're playing late in the season and we need to be prepared for cold, rain and wind. Now we just have to be prepared for heat and humidity," Williams said.