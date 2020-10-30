Sobriety checkpoints planned for Lucas County

Two checkpoints will be in operation Friday from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Lucas County Sheriff's Office announced the Lucas County Operating Vehicles Intoxicated (OVI) Task Force will conduct sobriety checkpoints on Friday evening.

The checkpoints will be located at 1125 E. Alexis Road and 5033 Suder Ave., according to the sheriff's news release. The checkpoints will be in operation during the hours of 8 p.m. through 2 a.m.

The checkpoints will be staffed with officers from the Lucas County OVI Task Force and will be paid for through the OVI Task Force Grant from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.