Sobriety checkpoints scheduled in Lucas County on Friday

The Lucas County Sheriff's Office announced that officers with the Operating Vehicles Intoxicated Task Force will staff two sobriety checkpoints on Friday, Sept. 25.

One checkpoint will be in the area of 6355 Angola Rd. in Holland. The other checkpoint will be in the area of 7337 W. Bancroft in Toledo.