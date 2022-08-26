Ohio Highway Patrol to conduct sobriety checkpoint in Bowling Green Friday

Authorities will stop drivers along Wooster Street.

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol will conduct a sobriety check point along Wooster Street in Bowling Green Friday night.

The checkpoint will be in operation from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m..

The operation is funded by federal grant funds.

Along with operating the checkpoint, officers will perform saturation patrols in the surrounding area to enforce drunken-driving laws. The effort is aimed at preventing impaired-driver-related injuries and fatal crashes, the patrol said.

Get a fresh start to your morning and wrap up your day with the latest news and your WTOL11 Weather forecast delivered right to your inbox! WTOL's Your Morning Blast and Your Evening Blast deliver stories from northwest Ohio, southeast Michigan and beyond to keep you informed. Click here to get on the list!

More on WTOL:

Connect with us on social media:

Go 419 Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/Go419/

WTOL 11 newsletter - /email