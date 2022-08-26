x
Ohio Highway Patrol to conduct sobriety checkpoint in Bowling Green Friday

Authorities will stop drivers along Wooster Street.
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol will conduct a sobriety check point along Wooster Street in Bowling Green Friday night.

The checkpoint will be in operation from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m..

The operation is funded by federal grant funds.

Along with operating the checkpoint, officers will perform saturation patrols in the surrounding area to enforce drunken-driving laws. The effort is aimed at preventing impaired-driver-related injuries and fatal crashes, the patrol said.

