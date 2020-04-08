So sweet | TPD officer buys Chick-fil-A for woman in need

What an amazing moment! Thank you, officer!

TOLEDO, Ohio — Local resident Monica Shaffer captured a beautiful moment between a Toledo Police officer and a woman who needed him.

Monica was in her car when she said she saw the officer jogging across the road and wondered what was going on.

She soon realized that nothing was wrong; the officer was bringing a bag of Chick-fil-A he just bought over to a lady in need.

Monica shared the good deed on Facebook, saying, "Not all cops are bad (most aren't), most are pretty amazing."