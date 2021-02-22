Snowy weather is a boon for plowing, car wash businesses

Expresso Car Wash in Maumee and Holcomb Enterprises plow company in Port Clinton have seen their businesses benefit from all of the snow.

MAUMEE, Ohio — For more than two weeks, northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan were stuck in subfreezing temperatures. And heavy snow added insult to injury.

But some businesses, like car washes and plowing companies, have received boosts from this weather.

"We had a very minimal year up until about two weeks ago," said Holcomb enterprises owner Matt Holcomb.

After a mild start to the winter, the missing snow and cold have quickly caught up, causing trouble for many businesses and people.

Not everyone was inconvenienced, however.

"The melter has not shut off since Monday and hasn't been used in four years," said Holcomb.

Operating out of Port Clinton, Holcomb says his commercial snow melter and plow drivers have been working around the clock to clear snow from commercial properties across northwest Ohio. He says snow removal is imperative because it affects other businesses being able to open.

"The snow is a very good economic push to keep things moving in the country," said Holcomb.

Another business that is benefiting from the wintry weather is local car washes.

"The snow brings in more business because it puts the salt on the cars which we love," said Expresso Car Wash assistant manager Alec Patton.

He says the days after a snow storm have been bumper to bumper, sometimes backing up onto the street.

"The busiest days are usually the sunny days after the snow," said Patton, "and that's when we'll see people that we never ever see, cars that we don't even typically wash."

We're still in the middle of winter so more snow could still be in the cards. And Patton says after the year we've had because of COVID, people continue to support small businesses, even during things like snow storms.

"That's when we're out here working the long hours and long days but it helps us, keeps the business flowing and bringing money in," said Patton.