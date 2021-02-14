Snowmobile crashes into Devil's Lake fishing shanty, killing fisherman inside

The Michigan State Police Accident Investigation team spent Sunday afternoon on the lake taking measurements of the crash scene.

LENAWEE COUNTY, Mich. — A Lenawee County man is dead after a person driving a snowmobile ran over his fishing shanty on Saturday evening.

Michigan DNR Law Enforcement Sergeant Shane Webster says the crash happened around 7pm Saturday night on Devils Lake in Manitou Beach.

"A snowmobiler crashed into the fisherman's ice shanty and the fisherman died at the scene," said Sgt. Webster. "The snowmobiler had only minor injuries. We are not able to release the name of the victim or the snowmobiler."

The Michigan State Police Accident Investigation team spent the afternoon on the lake to take measurements of the crash scene.

Police say lake ice levels are not a factor.

"This was not caused by thin ice. The ice on Devils Lake is over six inches thick and covered with snow," said Sgt. Webster

Police cannot confirm if alcohol was involved.

Devils Lake Men's Club is hosting their Tip-Up fishing competition and winter festival this weekend. Dozens of fishermen participate in the competition each year, along with snowmobile and motorbike races on the lake.