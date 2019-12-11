TOLEDO, Ohio — With the first flakes flying, snow supplies like salt, shovels and car scrapers flew off store shelves Monday.

Local businesses and customers had mixed feelings about the early arrival of the snow.

"Yucky, not too great," one customer said.

"I don't see any problem with it at all," another customer said.

"I'm glad it's arriving because it whenever it snows," Point Place ACE Hardware general manager Jim Kiefer said, "it always helps business."

Shoppers were making sure to pick up the essentials to help with Monday's accumulating snow.

"Plenty of ice melt, that's what we need," one customer said.

"The rock salt sells the most," Kiefer said. "We do sell quite a few shovels."

Kiefer recommends anyone to stock up on salt now. He said it can be hard to find on shelves right before a snowstorm.

"From now until the end of winter, we'll just be watching the forecasts," he said. "And trying to keep everything in that we need for the winter."

Meanwhile, some aren't worried and simply brushing the early snow off.

"I don't see any bad snow. I'm used to it," one resident said.

RELATED: 9 counties under Level 1 snow emergency

RELATED: First Alert Day: Frigid cold coming tonight, lows into the teens