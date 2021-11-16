Snow plow drivers, emergency road workers are needed across Ohio

AAA and the Ohio Department of Transportation are looking for full and part time workers.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The weather is starting to get colder and soon we will have to start brushing off our cars and clearing the roads.

But there is a growing need for plow drivers and other road workers for the coming winter. Right now, both AAA and the Ohio Department of Transportation are looking for full and part time workers.

AAA is looking for emergency roadside assistance drivers with pay starting at $15.50 per hour. On Tuesday, AAA is hosting a virtual job fair from 10-7. Those who attend could be hired as early as Friday.

Additionally ODOT is still looking for both full and part time employees, specifically plow drivers. Typically they hire seasonal employees this time of year.

But ODOT spokesperson Rebecca Dangelo said this year the push is bigger.

"So right now we’ve hired half of the seasonal workers we need," she said. "We’ve also hired about half of the full time employees we need. We are still looking for about 12 to 15 more seasonal employees. And those are the people who just come for the winter season."

Right now ODOT has hired about half of its seasonal plow drivers but are still looking for more staff. If they cannot get to 100% staffing, they will shift workers throughout counties as needed.

"Typically we see bands of storms come through," Dangelo said. "So of our eight-county section, if a certain area is getting hit harder than the other areas, we will shift trucks and we will shift people to cover routes."