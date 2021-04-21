Snow causes downed wires, power outages for residents across the viewing area

Most of the power outages have been reported in Lucas County.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Some Toledo Edison customers are without power Wednesday morning as the heavy snow brings down power lines around the area.

According to the FirstEnergy website, there are 325 customers without power in Lucas County.

There are also a few other outages scattered across the viewing area, as can be seen on the Toledo Edison map.

Restoration times vary from 3:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.