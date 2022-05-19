Snout & About dog walking event set for this Sunday

Lucas County Canine Care & Control hosts these events regularly to get shelter dogs out for the day.

Example video title will go here for this video

TOLEDO, Ohio — This Sunday, Lucas County Canine Care & Control will host 'Snout & About' giving dogs the chance to get out and enjoy the 419.

Starting at 10 a.m. anyone is welcome to come to the shelter and take a dog on a field trip to area locations until 4 p.m. All dogs are available for adoption following the event.

Shelter workers say this is a great opportunity for the dogs to get outside and experience a fun-filled day.