Snout & About dog walking event set for this Sunday

TOLEDO, Ohio — This Sunday, Lucas County Canine Care & Control will host 'Snout & About' giving dogs the chance to get out and enjoy the 419.
Starting at 10 a.m. anyone is welcome to come to the shelter and take a dog on a field trip to area locations until 4 p.m. All dogs are available for adoption following the event.
Shelter workers say this is a great opportunity for the dogs to get outside and experience a fun-filled day.
To register ahead of time, click here. The shelter is located at 410 S. Erie St.