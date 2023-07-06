Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa, Ying Yang Twins coming to Toledo July 2023

The hip-hop triple act will make two stops in Ohio as a part of their 2023 tour, including one in Toledo.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Snoop Dogg added a new stop to his "Celebrating 30 years of Doggystyle" tour in downtown Toledo this summer.

Snoop Dogg will headline at the Huntington Center on Wednesday, July 19 with special guests Wiz Khalifa and the Ying Yang Twins.

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 9 at 10 a.m. online on the Huntington Center's website. Doors will open at 6 p.m. with the show starting at 7 p.m.

Snoop Dogg has sold 23 million albums in the United States and 35 million worldwide. He rose to fame in 1992 when he was featured on Dr. Dre's debut solo album The Chronic.

Snoop's debut album Doggystyle sold 800,000 copies in its first week and featured hit singles "What's My Name?" and "Gin and Juice."

The song "Drop It Like It's Hot" with Pharrell Williams reached No. 1 in 2004.

The West Coast rap icon performed during the halftime show of Super Bowl LVI in 2022. Snoop is also involved in a number of business ventures, has made multiple appearances for WWE and has been featured in various movies and television shows.

In addition to their performances in Toledo, the trio will make a stop in Cincinnati for the Cincinnati Music Festival on July 22.