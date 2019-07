TOLEDO, Ohio — A fire broke out in a home on Milburn Avenue early Sunday morning.

This started on the second floor bedroom of the home around 3 a.m.

Authorities said the fire was caused by someone smoking.

Two adults, four kids and a dog were in the home at the time. They were woken up by smoke detectors. None of them were injured in the incident.

Interior damage was done to the second floor of the home, but no visible damage was done to the exterior.