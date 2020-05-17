GRAND RAPIDS, Ohio — The comeback is on for businesses reopening their doors.

The coronavirus has wreaked havoc on the economy with entire small communities devastated after being forced to close back in March.

Business owners in rural towns like Grand Rapids said it was tough, but the resurgence can be better.

"Having to stay closed was a little catastrophic financially," Riverlures Kayak Adventures owner Tim Buchanan said.

"We went through a few nerve-wracking weeks," The Dam Gift Shop co-owner Joe Schroeder said, "trying to figure out how we were going to save our 19-year old business."

Shop owners on Front Street in Grand Rapids admitted it was scary seeing empty parking spots that are usually full, businesses dark where there's usually light.

The Dam Gift shop co-owner Joe Schroeder said he was able to get some help from the community and the government, but that wasn't the case for everyone.

"Our income has dropped to less than 20 percent of what should typically be a pretty busy season," he said.

But this week offered a light at the end of the tunnel. Most businesses are back open with the remaining being able to by the end of the month.

Buchanan stressed his business is seasonal and based on the weather. He's happy he was finally able to open for the season Friday.

"I'm friends with a lot of local businesses here in town," he said, "and we're all kind of in the same group and we're happy to get things open and start enjoying the nice weather."

Schroeder explained social distancing and safety will be the new normal for any businesses looking to stay open.

"It's very scary to be a small business owner," he said. "We just celebrated our 19th anniversary and we celebrate our anniversary every year because every year a small business makes it is a reason to celebrate in our books."

With the sound of footsteps and conversation filling Front Street once again, shop owners are optimistic about people continuing to support local.

"Maybe the stay at home order, people are able to come out and play a little bit," Buchanan said, "and I think we might actually be busier this year because of it."

Schroeder added, customers have been so supportive during the closures and he believes they will continue to be.

"I think they're going to do that even more so," he said. "As they see so many businesses struggling and closing and they want to make sure that doesn't happen, I think we'll see a drive back to small business."

