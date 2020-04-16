CINCINNATI, Ohio —

Authorities say a small plane made an emergency landing on an interstate highway in Cincinnati.

No one abroad the plane was injured.

The plane came down around 11:45 a.m. Thursday in the northbound lanes of Interstate 75 near the Ronald Reagan Cross County Highway.

Police shut down the road causing travel delays in the area.

It is still not clear what forced the emergency landing.

