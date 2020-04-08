Small plane crashes into Williams Co. bean field

The plane was attempting to touch down at a private landing strip but failed to clear a bean field. The pilot was treated at the scene.

WEST UNITY, Ohio — The Defiance Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a small plane crash that happened around 1 p.m. on August 3, according to a media release. The crash occurred in a bean field in Brady Twp., near County Road 19.50 and County Road I.50.

A small plane was attempting to land at a private landing strip adjacent to a bean field. The plane's tires failed to clear the bean field before reaching the landing strip. The front of the plane was pulled downward upon contact, striking the field and overturning before coming to rest.

Rodney J. Britenriker, 77, of West Unity was piloting the plane and treated at the scene by Williams Co. EMS. No other injuries were reported.