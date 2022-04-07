Small plane crashes near Akron middle school; 2 people taken to hospital

AKRON, Ohio — First responders are on scene after a small plane crashed in Akron's Ellet neighborhood Monday evening.
According to officials, the aircraft went down just after 7 p.m. in a parking lot on the 2800 block of Wedgewood Drive, not far from Hyre Community Learning Center. Two people—a male pilot and a female passenger—have been taken to the hospital in serious condition.
SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter
The Ohio State Highway Patrol says it is suspected the plane ran out of fuel. However, the crash is still under investigation.
This is a developing story and 3News has reporters in the area. Please stay tuned for updates as they become available.
Related headlines:
- UPDATES | Jayland Walker bodycam video released; Akron officials issue curfew following Sunday night's protests
- Akron police arrest roughly 50 people during late-night protests against death of Jayland Walker
- Akron orders downtown curfew, cancels community fireworks after overnight damage in Jayland Walker protest: See a map of the curfew area
- Akron RubberDucks postpone Monday's game against Altoona Curve amid downtown curfew
- 'We stand with you Akron': Guardians issue statement on fatal shooting of Jayland Walker
- Man accused of stabbing mother, grandmother to death in Seven Hills; brother also hospitalized
- 38-year-old Cleveland woman missing since March 2022
- Akron officials release new details and bodycam footage from deadly police shooting of Jayland Walker
- UPDATE | Akron community fireworks now canceled for July 4 near Rubber Bowl, Patterson Park