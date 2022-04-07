Small plane crashes near Akron middle school; 2 people taken to hospital

The aircraft went down in a parking lot not far from the Hyre Community Learning Center.

AKRON, Ohio — First responders are on scene after a small plane crashed in Akron's Ellet neighborhood Monday evening.

According to officials, the aircraft went down just after 7 p.m. in a parking lot on the 2800 block of Wedgewood Drive, not far from Hyre Community Learning Center. Two people—a male pilot and a female passenger—have been taken to the hospital in serious condition.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says it is suspected the plane ran out of fuel. However, the crash is still under investigation.

