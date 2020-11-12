Restaurant owners concerned over extension to Ohio's curfew order and continued impact on business

On Thursday, Governor Mike DeWine extended Ohio's curfew order until Jan. 2.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Small restaurants and establishments are working hard to stay afloat as they've seen a noticeable drop in business during the statewide curfew order issued by Gov. Mike DeWine.

On Thursday, that curfew was extended.

Schmucker's Restaurant on Reynolds Road has been a local staple for more than 70 years. The holidays usually bring in big business for the family diner and their famous pies.

But owner Doug Schmucker says that has changed this year.

"December's a wonderful month for us. Pies are typically a major part of that. They've been coming in quite slow because clearly, people are not going to be gathering like they have in years past," explained Schmucker.

He says he has seen a decline in business during the last four weeks. That decline began around the same time Ohio's stay-at-home advisory and 10 p.m. curfew order went into effect.

But, it isn't stopping some long-time customers like Joyce Crampton.

"This is one of the few restaurants that we actually eat inside at and that's because I trust them. I trust how the food's prepared and they take precaution," said Crampton.

On Thursday, Gov. DeWine extended Ohio's curfew until Jan. 2.

Schmucker is also a part of the state restaurant advisory board and says the curfew is having a big impact on those dependent on business after 10 p.m.

"Places that serve alcohol and the curfew is a real hinderance to them because a place that doesn't open till 5, you know fine dining normally don't get there till 6 or 6:30 and you're there for a couple hours," said Schmucker.

The board is actively petitioning Gov. DeWine to push the curfew until at least midnight.

In the meantime, there's a slight fear that indoor dining could be taken away entirely as cases rise.

"I don't want especially Schmucker's to go under. I want them to continue to be part of our neighborhood," said Crampton.