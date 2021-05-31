Memorial Day ceremony draws hundreds from Lake Township community

As we remember the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice, one community showed up by the hundreds for a longtime tradition honoring fallen veterans.

MILLBURY, Ohio — The annual Memorial Day ceremony in Lake Township is back after COVID-19 forced a one-year hiatus.

"Small but mighty" is how Lake Township residents describe their community during this year's Memorial Day ceremony.

They showed up by the hundreds to honor fallen veterans at the local cemetery for the first time since 2019.

"It's very heartwarming and it gives me a lot of hope in our country," veteran and Lake Twp. resident Kendra Biller said.

Each year, the Walbridge VFW organizes the event. This year, the turnout was more than expected.

It's something that amazed this year's keynote speaker, veteran Paul Rashley.

"It's overwhelming," Rashley said. "Honestly, I about cried coming up here before I spoke, and I've spoke to thousands my entire life. That's what I did for a living."

The ceremony has become somewhat of a tradition in the area.

Organizers say they were sad COVID-19 canceled the ceremony in 2020, so they made sure this year's was memorable, with a taps playing, gun salute and sounds from the Lake High school band.

And that's on top of all the traditions that happen here on Memorial Day.

Something new was added thanks to the help of Nature's Nursery. This year, birds were released instead of balloons.

"Balloons are a big danger to the environment and to the animals in general. Anything from farm animals, if it's baled up in the hay. To marine animals, to birds," Nature's Nursery volunteer Jenni Biegala said.

Since the 2020 ceremony was canceled because of COVID-19, long-time residents say this is probably the biggest turnout they've ever seen.

"I think it's partly the fact that people have been cooped up. They're wanting to get out, they're wanting to get out with friends to enjoy," resident Sue Brinker said. "We're so tired of having to skirt around who we're near and who we've been close by to because of the virus."

Residents also say it's even more important now to honor those who died serving our country.

"To remember our fallen veterans," Biller said. "I'm a veteran myself and I used to march in the parade. I graduated from Lake High School in 2000, so I left here in 2000".

After serving in Iraq in 2004, Biller says she makes it a priority to pay her respects each year.

Other community members say they were thankful to be back because it's a tradition and already can't wait to see how next year's goes.