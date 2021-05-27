Small businesses deal with price hike on meat, other goods they need to keep up with demand

Businesses like Island Soul and the Hot Box Bistro have already had to up their prices, but are trying to keep their food affordable for their customers.

TOLEDO, Ohio — You may have recently noticed some stores have bumped up their food prices.

The higher prices on meat and other goods have small business owners working hard to keep their prices affordable for their customers.

"It's kind of rough with pricing here and there now," said Mikhala Bagot, the chef and owner of Island Soul.

Small business owners like Bagot are noticing a spike in food prices, specifically chicken wings, which her business sells.

"The price for a 40-case was like $149.99. I was like, 'oh, that's a little pricey compared to last year.' So that was yesterday or a few days ago and I went on there today and it was like over $200," said Bagot.

It's affecting places like The Hot Box Bistro in downtown Toledo.

Keitha Sheares, the chef and owner of The Hot Box Bistro, says she has asked the companies she orders from why it's happening.

"One of them said there's a chicken shortage. I even went to go buy fryer oil to fry the chicken in and its went from $17.50 to $39.99. And she said there is a soybean shortage," said Sheares.

The price hike has put businesses like Glaze'Em Gourmet Funnel Cakes in a tough position.

"It affects the pockets deeply. We have to be aware of spending going out. Also, we may have to eventually take prices higher," said Rashawn McDonald, the CEO and owner of Glaze'Em Gourmet Funnel Cakes.

Some, like Island Soul and Hot Box Bistro, have already had to raise their prices.

"So it actually made me think when I'm doing my pricing now, how can I stay reasonable? How can I still make a profit or even break even at this point with the way prices are going? And how can I still be affordable," said Bagot.

"It puts you in a tough position because you don't want to overprice your products so people think you're way too expensive," added Sheares.

It's a rough time, but they're asking you to bear with them if their prices go up.

"Please support small businesses as much as possible because small businesses are struggling to stay afloat," said McDonald.

McDonald sells his funnel cakes every Sunday at the Toldeo Farmer's Market from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.