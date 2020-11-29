Small business Saturday helps minority-owned business

Minority-owned small businesses have been among those hit the hardest by the pandemic.

Supporting small shops in your hometown is what Small Business Saturday is all about, and for local businesses like Savvy Sistas on Canton St. in Toledo, every dollar helps.

"Especially with the pandemic going on right now, it's super important to support your small businesses," said shoppers Mackenzie Bell & Grey Siek.

Savvy Sistas is a small boutique that specializes in handbags and accessories. The sisters who own the shop appreciate what their customers have done for them, spending their hard-earned dollars locally when so many other options exist.

"People may not realize what their small contribution means to the business but it means a lot," said Loretta Taylor, co-owner of Savvy Sistas. "Because we're trying to survive as a business and we're doing our best."

Lynette, Loretta, and Patrice are the three savvy sisters who opened up shop four years ago.

"Minority-owned business we're local business... a small business we are everything hashtag that you would want in a business," said Lynette.

With their love of shopping they wanted to bring that joy to people in the community.

Since the pandemic started in the spring however, many shops lost a lot of income, so having a day dedicated to them is definitely something to be thankful for.

"That really helped us to round out the year. You know we will continue to be open throughout the Christmas season. We need everybody's support," added Dunbar.

To encourage customers and make it easier to shop - the Savvy Sistas are adapting to the new normal by selling online and making deliveries. Still they're encouraging everyone to stop by and shop local.

"Don't be afraid. Come on in, shop with us. Enjoy your experience. I promise you, you won't regret it, and we would so appreciate it," said Loretta.