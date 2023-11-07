Slingshot-style vehicle upended on Central Avenue; victim hospitalized

There is no word yet on the extent of injuries.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Emergency crews transported one person to the hospital after their Slingshot-style, three-wheeled vehicle flipped over in west Toledo.

The incident occurred near the intersection of Central Avenue near Manchester Boulevard around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.

According to witnesses at the scene, a vehicle travelling eastbound pulled in front of the three-wheeler, also travelling eastbound. The driver of the three-wheeler attempted to avoid the other vehicle. In doing so, the three-wheeler went airborne and landed upside down, witnesses said.

The driver of the upturned vehicle was able to free themselves from the seatbelt before witnesses at the scene helped them to the curb.

Crews responded to the scene and transported the victim to the hospital. There is no word yet on the extent of the victim's injuries.

