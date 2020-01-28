MAUMEE, Ohio — It's something you might not expect to hear: hundreds of children in northwest Ohio are sleeping at night without a bed to call their own.

Sleep in Heavenly Peace Maumee Valley's chapter has seen a boost in bed requests, according to the branch's president, Michael Horvath. But he said they are not letting it slow down their progress.

The organization just set its new record for most beds delivered in a month. Since the beginning of January, Sleep in Heavenly Peace has delivered 112 beds in the community.

"We've gone from delivering just a few beds each month to over a hundred. Its a sign of where we're at in the process. Again, our delivery team, we're growing those, we're getting a lot of volunteers that are stepping up in different capacities to help deliver the beds," Horvath said.

Horvath said the old record for one month was around 80 beds. He said he is proud to have over 100 beds delivered before the month was even over.

And although the weekly number of deliveries is not yet a record, the organization is still busier than ever.

"We delivered 35 beds last week, which is not quite a record, but it's definitely getting close to our new average if you will," Horvath said.

The organization working to serve all 800 kids in need they currently have listed.

Horvath said volunteers with the organization are reaching out to those in need every day. If you'd like more information or have questions, you can visit their Facebook page.