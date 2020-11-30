Sledding hills abound at Toledo's Metroparks this year… if we get the snow

One of the new sledding hills will be on the east side at the new Glass City Metropark.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Nothing says winter in northwest Ohio more than perfect sledding conditions.

And although that may or may not be in the cards after this week’s forecasted winter storm, it’s always good to have the perfect sledding hill picked out for when the opportunity does present itself.

Metroparks Toledo say they have plenty of spots where the young (and the young at heart) can engage in Ohio's favorite winter pastime.

Officials say Side Cut Metropark in Maumee and Pearson Metropark in Oregon both have hills specifically set aside for sledding.

Both parks are open from 7 a.m. until dark.

But, if there is enough demand, the two parks can potentially stay open until 8 p.m. because the hills have lights.

Another spot to sled, according to Metroparks Toledo, is Blue Creek Metropark in Whitehouse.

That hill is available to the public until dark

And as soon as the Glass City Metropark in East Toledo opens up for business, there will be a sledding hill there as well.

In terms of COVID-19 restrictions, Metroparks Toledo says that people should have a mask handy whenever they visit a Metropark.