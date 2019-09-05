Sky Zone Toledo says they "support our nurses" and want to help them and their families get through this Mercy Health Strike.

Sky Zone Toledo says healthcare workers currently on strike and without pay can enjoy one free 60-minute jump every Tuesday through Thursday until May 30.

The offer is also extended to three immediate family members.

A valid nursing ID is required at check-in.