LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — Hunters in Harding Twp. have found skeletal remains on a property in western Lucas County according to the Lucas County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s deputies have set up police tape around a property on Angola Rd. west of Crissey Rd.

The sheriff’s office says the hunters had permission to be on the property and no one lives there.

It’s unclear how long the remains have been at the property.

A sign on a building at the property reads “Shiloh Holiness Full Gospel Mission.”

