MONROE, Mich. — The Monroe Police Department and first responders were called on scene to a six-vehicle crash that happened in Monroe, Michigan Friday afternoon.

The crash happened on southbound I-75 near the Elm Avenue Exit.

Police reported that a total of six people had non-life threatening injuries and just three of them were transported to area hospitals.

Based their investigation, officers believe that a separate vehicle, not involved in the crash, lost a part of its load on the freeway and another non-involved vehicle stopped to pick up the load. Because the happened on a slightly curved part of the freeway causing limited visibility, on-coming traffic was forced to stop suddenly. This resulted in a chain-reaction of the six vehicles crashing into the back of one another.

Anyone with any information on the crash is asked to contact the Monroe Police Department at (734) 243-7563 or (734) 243-7590.

