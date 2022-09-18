6-year-old child dies while swimming at East Harbor State Park

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources says witnesses attempted CPR on the child but the child did not respond.

A 6-year-old child is dead after drowning while swimming at East Harbor State Park in Marblehead on Saturday.

The Ohio Dept. of Natural Resources says the child was swimming in the swim zone of the beach when they went under the water but failed to resurface.

Witnesses to the incident attempted to revive the child by performing CPR, but the child did not respond.

East Harbor State Park has a 1,500 foot sand beach on Lake Erie. It’s unknown if a lifeguard was present at the time.

ODNR says there is no other information on Saturday's drowning available at this time.

In 2019, a Fremont man also died while swimming at East Harbor State Park.

