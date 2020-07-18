Six-state trooper project focuses on 'Move Over' law

From 2015 through 2019 Ohio State Highway Troopers have recorded 23,429 Move Over violation citations.

OHIO, USA — You may see more troopers on the road within the next weeks.

That's because the Ohio State Highway Patrol and other members of the 6-State Trooper Project are coming together for an initiative to educate and enforce the Move Over law.

The initiative will begin on Sunday, July 19 at 12:01 a.m. and end on Saturday, July 25 at 11:59 p.m.

From 2015 through 2019, troopers were involved in 49 crashes that appeared to be related to the Move Over law.

Of these crashes one civilian was killed and 49 officers and civilians were injured. Within the same time period, troopers have recorded 23,429 Move Over violation citations.

“When drivers move over, they can help protect the lives of everyone who works on or uses Ohio’s roadways,” said Colonel Richard S. Fambro, Patrol superintendent. “When you see flashing lights, move over and slow down. It’s the law and the right thing to do.”

In Ohio all drivers are required by law to move over to an adjacent lane when approaching any vehicle with flashing or rotating lights parked on the roadside. If moving over is not possible due to traffic or weather conditions, or because a second lane does not exist, motorists should slow down and proceed with caution.

The Move Over law now exists in all 50 states.

The 6-State Trooper Project is a multi-state law enforcement partnership that includes the Indiana State Police, Kentucky State Police, Michigan State Police, Pennsylvania State Police, West Virginia State Police, and the Ohio State Highway Patrol.