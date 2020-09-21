Six people taken to hospital after crash on Lake Twp. crossroads on Sunday evening

OSHP says a 67-year-old Oregon man was thrown from his car after hitting a minivan carrying two adults and three children under 7-years-old.

NORTHWOOD, Ohio — A scary situation on a Lake Twp. roadway on Sunday evening.

A 67-year-old man Oregon, OH man was thrown from his car after failing to yield at a stop sign in Lake Twp. and striking a minivan carrying three young children and two adults according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

According to OSHP, William Brewer was driving west on Ayers Rd. when he struck the minivan being driven by 32-year-old Kallin St. John of Northwood, who was driving north on Pemberville Rd.

Both vehicles came to rest in the ditch and Mr. Brewer was ejected from the car and landed in the ditch.

Mr. Brewer was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Everyone in the minivan was also taken to the hospital including Katherine Scott, 29, of Northwood, 3-year-old Eli Beck, 2-year-old Logan St. John, and 7-year-old Ayden St. John.

Mr. Brewer was cited for failing to yield at a stop sign.

Both adults in the minivan were wearing seatbelts and the children were all in car seats.

It’s unclear if Mr. Brewer was wearing a seatbelt.

The accident happened around 6:15 p.m.