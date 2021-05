TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Fire & Rescue came to the aid Monday morning of some of the community's tiniest members.

Six ducklings fell into a storm drain at the corner of Berdan Avenue and Maxwell Road in west Toledo. Crews from Station 25 responded and reported the mother duck was distraught.

The crew was able to retrieve all six ducklings with the help of a neighbor's lacrosse stick. TFR said in a tweet the family was last seen "waddling off to an area with no sewers."