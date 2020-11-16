Every Sunday, rain or shine, 8 sisters visit mom at long term care facility

Betty Smenner is 91-years-old. She lost her husband in 1975, but her daughters still remain by her side, despite the pandemic making it difficult.

Many families with loved ones at long-term care facilities continue to feel the burdens of not being able to see them face-to-face.

That's not stopping one family, however, from thinking outside the box, to stay connected, from a distance.

She lost her husband back in 1975 but she has 8 loving daughters who remain by her side.

Betty stays in a long term care facility where staff can cater to her needs brought on by dementia.

Since the pandemic struck, it has been difficult for Betty's daughters to see their mother due to limited visitations inside the facility.

Masks don't make it any easier.

"Because of her dementia, she has a hard time recognizing us individually," said Connie Morrow, one of Betty Smenner's daughters.

Every Sunday all the girls join together and visit their mom on the other side of her bedroom window, with masks down.

"Somebody with dementia can't recognize you with a mask on," said Peggy George, another one of Betty's daughters.

"She recognizes us laughing and teasing with each other," said Morrow.

"Sunday she knows we're all going to be out here," said Carol Morin, another daughter.

The sisters say they will continue their visits to mom, despite the colder weather.

"We stood out here in rain and wind and snow. We might not stay out here long when it's cold but we still get to see her, and we're hoping that helps her get through her day," said Lisa smith, another daughter.

They all agree that they prefer doing this over a video chat on the phone.

"Yes, it's definitely better. She can tell it's us. She can laugh, and you know we can actually talk to her," said Kim Osborne, another daughter.